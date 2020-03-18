CLOSE
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: LVMH Producing Hand Sanitizer In Its Factories To Fight Coronavirus

The French luxury brand conglomerate behind Rihanna's Fenty, Louis Vuitton and Fendi is doing their part to help protect people during this pandemic.

France Faces The Coronavirus

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

During this coronavirus pandemic, folks have flocked to stores to literally buy out toilet paper, Lysol and of course, hand sanitizer!  I went to the store yesterday and while I was lucky to get some food for me and my little cat, there wasn’t an ounce of sanitizer in sight!

This shortage is exactly why the folks at LVMH, the world’s largest luxury brand conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Rihanna’s Fenty—announced over the weekend, that they are using their perfume factories—mostly used for their Christian DiorGivenchy and Guerlain brands to create the disinfecting liquid.

According to Forbes, LVMH, whose headquarters are located in France, will produce nearly 12 tons of the hydroalcoholic gel this week and deliver it to hospitals and healthcare facilities across the European country.

For LVMH, this is about providing access to help its citizens protect themselves against this potentially deadly virus that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide.

“Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” the company said in a statement.

“LMVH will continue to honor this commitment for as long as necessary.”

As cities such as San Fransisco, Los Angeles and New York, all of France has also been on lockdown, with “markets and food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper, and tobacco stores” staying open, CNN reported.

We wonder if perfume manufacturers in the U.S. like Avon and Coty are paying attention. Better yet, what is Johnson & Johnson, Bath & Body and other companies who are known for its sanitizer doing here to help, if it’s even possible?

BEAUTIES: How hard has it been for you to find hand sanitizer?

