COLUMBUS: 2-year-old in Franklin County Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Unfortunately, Franklin County has another positive case of the coronavirus. This time it is a 2 yr old boy that has been affected. According to 10tv.com, a spokesperson for Franklin County Public Health said the toddler got it from someone else in their home, which is one of the other cases already confirmed in Franklin County.
The 2-year-old is at home and not in the hospital, the spokesperson said. The condition of the toddler was not released.
The Ohio Department of Health has reported four cases of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in Franklin County as of Tuesday. If you have questions or concerns about the Coronavirus in Central Ohio call the help center at 1-833-427-5634
