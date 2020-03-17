CORONAVIRUS: There Are Now 67 Confirmed Cases in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference giving a daily update on the latest involving the coronavirus disease, and its impact in the state.

Joined by Lt. Gov. John Husted and Amy Acton M.D., the Ohio Department of Health Director, one of the topics that was discussed during Gov. DeWine’s briefing was the current amount of cases involving COVID-19.

There are now 67 cases confirmed to have been tested positive, with 17 of them hospitalized.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Patients range between the ages of 14 and 86 years old. The median age of patients is 48.

Breaking down the genders among the cases of those who have COVID-19, 26 are females with males coming in at 41.

So what is the fatality rate? The answer: 1 in 250.

