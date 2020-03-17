CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

CORONAVIRUS: There Are Now 67 Confirmed Cases in Ohio

MEXICO-HEALTH-VIRUS

Source: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / Getty

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference giving a daily update on the latest involving the coronavirus disease, and its impact in the state.

Joined by Lt. Gov. John Husted and Amy Acton M.D., the Ohio Department of Health Director, one of the topics that was discussed during Gov. DeWine’s briefing was the current amount of cases involving COVID-19.

There are now 67 cases confirmed to have been tested positive, with 17 of them hospitalized.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Patients range between the ages of 14 and 86 years old. The median age of patients is 48.

Breaking down the genders among the cases of those who have COVID-19, 26 are females with males coming in at 41.

So what is the fatality rate?  The answer: 1 in 250.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of MEGAN JELINGER and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of ALFREDO ESTRELLA and Getty Images

Coronavirus breaking news

Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge's Ruling

11 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge's Ruling

Continue reading Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge’s Ruling

Ohio Department of Health Orders Primary Polls Closed Despite Judge's Ruling

[caption id="attachment_3916158" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] In the eleventh hour on Monday night, Gov. Mike DeWine took to Twitter to report Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has ordered the Democratic primary polls closed for in-person voting on Tuesday March 17th as a part of a health emergency. This ruling comes contrary to Judge Richard Frye ruling against Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s request Monday to delay Tuesday's primary until June due to coronavirus concerns. Story developing.

CORONAVIRUS: There Are Now 67 Confirmed Cases in Ohio  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
15 Hip-Hop TV Show & Movies To Stream…
 9 hours ago
03.19.20
Kodak Black Is BIG MAD Megan Thee Stallion…
 10 hours ago
03.19.20
Apple Announces New MacBook Air & iPad Pro…
 11 hours ago
03.19.20
50 Cent, Rick Ross In $32 Million Court…
 11 hours ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close