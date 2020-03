Baltimore City Council President Authority, Brandon Scott called into the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva to talk about what the city of Baltimore is doing to for it’s citizens during the coronavirus. Listen to the full interview to hear what exactly Baltimore is doing.

Baltimore City Council President Authority Brandon Scott Gives City Coronavirus Virus Update was originally published on kysdc.com

Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted March 17, 2020

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: