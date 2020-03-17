CLOSE
Rapsody Talks About Jermaine Dupri Misspeaking About Female Rappers


Rapsody sat in with Mz Shyneka recently where she addressed comments made by music mogul Jermaine Dupri where he misspoke about female rappers being “strippers rapping” in an interview with People Now.

She also talked about how she was inspired to name her songs after impactful Black women from her latest album Eve.

Rapsody also reveals if she can throw down in the kitchen and if she’s good at anything other than rapping.

