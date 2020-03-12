Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Fans and Hollywood give their get well soon messages to the actor and his family.
Reports have been circulating on Wednesday night that Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive with the coronavirus.
According to Deadline, both were in Australia when they both felt ill and experience body pain. The couple was down for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. was made aware that someone on the film production staff contracted the COVID-19. That person is currently undergoing treatment.
After being made aware that they caught the virus, the two-time Oscar winner made a public announcement on his Twitter page and urge everyone to “take care of yourselves.”
View this post on Instagram
Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
Warner Bros has also released a statement:
“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.
The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”
Source: Deadline
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com