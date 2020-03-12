Fans and Hollywood give their get well soon messages to the actor and his family.

Reports have been circulating on Wednesday night that Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive with the coronavirus.

According to Deadline, both were in Australia when they both felt ill and experience body pain. The couple was down for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. was made aware that someone on the film production staff contracted the COVID-19. That person is currently undergoing treatment.

After being made aware that they caught the virus, the two-time Oscar winner made a public announcement on his Twitter page and urge everyone to “take care of yourselves.”

Warner Bros has also released a statement:

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: Deadline

Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com