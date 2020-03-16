CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Fans Fear 21 Savage May Have Coronavirus COVID-19, Idris Elba Confirms He Tested Positive

21 savage powerfest

Source: sam brown / power

As the test results are coming in for celebrities some are getting good news, and some aren’t so good. Some fans have accused 21 Savage of having coronavirus after he shared a few of his symptoms. No word if he went and got tested for COVID-19, but he did go to the hospital and get an IV.

One of my favorite actors Idris Elba got back his coronavirus test, and it is not what he wanted.
The actor has contracted COVID-19, and since last Friday he has placed himself on self-quarantine. Interestingly in his case and Donovan Mitchell, they haven’t experienced ANY symptoms.
Idris says, “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.” He says he’s quarantining for now with his wife, Sabrina.
Idris carried on “There are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it … this is real.”

Tom Hanks announced last week he and Rita Wilson had tested positive… he said they at least had some indication, body aches and other common cold-like symptoms.
No such warnings for Idris … but he says, so far, he and Sabrina are feeling okay.

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

6 photos Launch gallery

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!   Related: Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting The Coronavirus [Video]    

The Latest:

Fans Fear 21 Savage May Have Coronavirus COVID-19, Idris Elba Confirms He Tested Positive  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Tested Positive For COVID-19 [Video]
 4 hours ago
03.16.20
14 items
Jordyn Woods Dubai Vacation Photos
 8 hours ago
03.16.20
Jay Electronica’s ‘A Written Testimony’ Struggles Under Weight…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Hotep Shuffle Step: Waka Flocka Flame Says Coronavirus…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Photos
Close