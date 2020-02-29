According to a report from Yahoo News there has been a death from the disease known as Coronavirus. This death took place in the state of Washington on Saturday night. According to President Trump there are over 20 cases of the virus reported in the U.S. The positive side to this tragedy is that over half of the people suffering from the disease have fully recovered or are very close to doing so.

This is an unfortunate outbreak across the world not just the U.S. We have to control what we can control and not overreact to the influences that create doubt.

Check out CNN’s Report.

1st Reported Death of Coronavirus in The United States was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Written By: Stowe Posted February 29, 2020

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: