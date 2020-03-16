Cincinnati: Duke Energy Has New Forgiving Payment Policy Due To Coronavirus

Duke Energy has taken a big step in the community due to the Coronavirus… Duke has announced policy changes in the six states it serves Sunday, hoping to protect its customers and employees as coronavirus spreads.
Via FOX19
According to the release, power will not be disconnected from any customers for non-payment “in order to give customers experienced financial hardship extra time to make payments.”
The company will reportedly continue to read meters and send bills, and customers should pay what they can, the company says, to avoid building up a large balance they will have to pay later. Duke is also directing employees who are not involved with power generation, power delivery, customer service or other critical functions to work from home where possible.
