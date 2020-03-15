Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has probably been the most aggressive government officials when it comes to fighting the coronavirus.
He has closed schools, restaurants, asked the public to limit their interaction with each other and now he’s pleading via twitter for parents to take their children out of daycare.
DeWine also followed up in another tweet, “I’ve tried to signal that daycares will eventually be closed. But, our healthcare systems need to be staffed. You’ll start to see healthcare facilities creating their own daycares.”
DeWine also Twitted that children in public schools may not return after the three-week break saying, “Schools: Three weeks likely won’t be enough time to be closed. It is likely we will have to extend this order.”
All of this goes to show that making a plan for your children’s care in a crisis is important. So if you haven’t already started to make arrangements now is the time. Better safe than sorry
Governor DeWine Sends Pleading Message to Parents of Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com