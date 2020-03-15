Ohio Gov. DeWine Issues Order Closing All bars and Restaurants

Sunday, March 15, 2020 the Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine has issued an order during a live press conference. He also posted information in a series of tweets on his official Twitter account;

“Every day we delay, more people will die.

If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in #Ohio will not hold up. The loss won’t only be those impacted by #COVID19, but the danger is also to everyone else who needs hospital care for other issues.

We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight.

Establishments can stay open for carry-out and delivery. What we can’t have is people congregating and seated.” – @GovMikeDeWine (via Twitter)

As we all may be aware that this is a fluid situation that none of us have experienced. So let’s make sure we all do our part and follow directions of our elected officials and stay safe.

