Waka Flocka Flame is either misinformed, not very bright or an exceptional troll—and it’s likely a mix of all of that. During a recent radio interview, the Atlanta rapper said he thinks the Coronavirus that has shut down entire nations is “fake.”

“It’s fake… Minorities can’t catch it.”

– @WakaFlocka Waka Flocka speaks on what is going on with the coronavirus. Full Interview:https://t.co/pSvYlBzUKe pic.twitter.com/t39CDjucuG — The Cruz Show (@TheCruzShow) March 14, 2020

Waka and his wife Tammy Rivera were on Real 92.3 LA to promote their WE TV reality show, Waka & Tammy, when the topic of COVID-19 came up—because, ya know, it is a pandemic per the World Health Organization.

When asked if he was worried about the outbreak by host J. Cruz, Waka said, “It’s fake… Minorities can’t catch it.”

After the Cruz questioned the veracity of his claim, Waka added, “Name one though.”

The host whiffed on giving any examples. But here are two, Rudy Gobert tested positive, which lead to the suspension of the NBA season, followed by his teammate Donovan Mitchell, another Black man, testing positive, too.

But anyway, Waka went on to say, “We all descended from the same persons. Now, did we catch it? It hit the people passing through our airport [Atlanta], it ain’t touch them soulful [soul food?] folks.”

All jokes aside, rhetoric like this is dangerous. The coronavirus is very real, and everyone should react accordingly.

For the record, there are 66 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, and there are a number of closed tourist sites in Atlanta due to the outbreak.

Watch Waka Flocka and Tammy’s full interview (the coronavirus fail is around the 11 minutes mark) below. And wash your hands.

Hotep Shuffle Step: Waka Flocka Flame Says Coronavirus Is “Fake” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: