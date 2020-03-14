Kanye West Wins Court Battle Against Japanese Fabric Firm

Kanye has emerged victorious in a $600,000 battle with a Japanese fabric firm in a battle over a botched business deal.

Kanye West has dodged a court clash with the bosses of a Japanese fabric firm – they have dismissed a $600,000 lawsuit against the rapper.

Toki Sen-I Co. officials have informed lawmakers in the U.S. they are no longer interested in taking the “Stronger” hitmaker to trial.

The fabric company bosses, who worked with Kanye and his company on the production of Yeezy sneakers, claim he left them high and dry with a huge debt after placing a large order for various materials of fleece fabric in July 2018 – and not covering costs.

Toki Sen-I chiefs asked for a down payment, but they pressed on without one, convinced that Kanye would pay up.

He didn’t.

The rap star fired back, accusing the company of failing to deliver a quality product.

“Plaintiff never delivered the allegedly contracted – for product, and Yeezy Apparel allegedly did not pay the full price for that undelivered product,” his company’s countersuit read. “Despite being a basic business dispute between companies, Plaintiff needlessly inflates this case into a 4-count complaint under both tort and contract theories, baselessly including the celebrity member of Yeezy Apparel (Mr. West).”

Kanye demanded the entire lawsuit be dismissed.