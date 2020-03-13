Jadakiss ft. Pusha T “Huntin Season,” DJ Kay Slay ft. Jadakiss, Queen Latifah & Bun B “Living Legend” & More | Daily Visuals 3.12.20

It’s been a minute since the release of Jadakiss and Pusha T’s collaboration “Huntin Season” and though the record was pulled out of respect for Pop Smoke (R.I.P.) we now get some graphic visuals to the street banger.

Featuring clapped up would-be rappers on the floor of his cabin, Jadakiss styles and profiles around his hunting lodge while Pusha T roams the woods looking for new game to hunt. Is them Canadian woods? Hmmmmm…

But Jay-To-The-Muah isn’t done yet, linking up with OG Hip-Hop MC’s Queen Latifah and Bun B for DJ Kay Slay’s clip to “Living Legend,” the OG trio put it down for the heads with the original Queen showing she still got enough bars to give Hershey’s some competition. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from R.A. The Rugged Man featuring David Myles, Chief Keef, and more.

JADAKISS FT. PUSHA T – “HUNTIN SEASON”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. JADAKISS, QUEEN LATIFAH & BUN B – “LIVING LEGEND”

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN FT. DAVID MYLES – “WONDERING”

CHIEF KEEF – “HOOD”

DOLLA DAME – “STEPPING”

AZIZI GIBSON FT. AK THE SAVIOR – “CHANGE THAT BACK”

KING ISO – “WORLD WAR ME”

