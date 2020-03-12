2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Due to the cases and health concerns involving the coronavirus disease, the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been postponed, according to a spokesperson.

The annual event, which was to take place this year in Cleveland at the Public Auditorium on May 2 to a sold out crowd, has not been rescheduled as of yet.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year,” the Rock Hall said in a statement.

The artists who are supposed to be inducted are Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex, and The Doobie Brothers.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of STF and Getty Images

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018 16 photos Launch gallery Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018 1. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018 Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns was originally published on wzakcleveland.com