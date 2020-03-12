CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Disneyland in California Shuts Down

Disney’s Shanghai and Hong Kong have also closed due to the spread of COVID-19.

 

Disneyland in Anaheim, California has been closed by Disney over the coronavirus outbreak.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The closure of Disneyland follows the company shuttering some of its parks overseas because of the virus.

It is not known when the park will reopen.

 

Article Courtesy of CNN and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Orange County Register and Getty Images

