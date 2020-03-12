CORONAVIRUS: Disneyland in California Shuts Down

Disney’s Shanghai and Hong Kong have also closed due to the spread of COVID-19.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California has been closed by Disney over the coronavirus outbreak.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The closure of Disneyland follows the company shuttering some of its parks overseas because of the virus.

It is not known when the park will reopen.

