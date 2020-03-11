Cincinnati: City Council To Announce Who Will Fill Empty Seat

There will be an announcement today about who will fill the open council seat. PG Sittenfeld took to his twitter and said there will be an announcement today at 4:30pm.
Via Fox19
Sittenfeld, who was designated to select Dennard’s replacement, released the following statement after her resignation: “This has been a tough stretch for our city, and this is the right thing to allow our city to move forward. I will soon be sharing the process for filling the open seat, so that we have 9 Council Members doing the city’s business.”
