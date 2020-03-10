CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop In Mt. Healthy

A man was pulled over in Mt. Healthy police found nearly 5 pounds of weed. That’s a lot mary jane to be riding around with.

Via: Fox19

Mt. Healthy police said Raymond Otis was pulled over last week in the 7200 block of Hamilton Avenue for expired plates. During the investigation, the officer found the marijuana, Oxycodone, two loaded semi-automatic pistols and more than $6,000 in cash.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital


 

Cincinnati: Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop In Mt. Healthy  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Black Trump Supporter Running For Congress Against Rep.…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Spawn Rises From The Depths of Hell To…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly…
 2 days ago
03.08.20
11 items
DaBaby Slaps Woman In The Face, Toxic Twitter…
 2 days ago
03.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close