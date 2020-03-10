Cincinnati: Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop In Mt. Healthy

A man was pulled over in Mt. Healthy police found nearly 5 pounds of weed. That’s a lot mary jane to be riding around with.
Via: Fox19
Mt. Healthy police said Raymond Otis was pulled over last week in the 7200 block of Hamilton Avenue for expired plates. During the investigation, the officer found the marijuana, Oxycodone, two loaded semi-automatic pistols and more than $6,000 in cash.
