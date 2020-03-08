Make your own hand sanitizer

Continue reading Dr. Oz Said We Shouldn’t Wash Our Chicken & Black Twitter Agrees, ‘Nah’

Dr. Oz Said We Shouldn’t Wash Our Chicken & Black Twitter Agrees, ‘Nah’

[caption id="attachment_3027593" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] Dr. Oz visited The Breakfast Club this morning and reiterated the CDC’s message that you shouldn’t wash your chicken. Yes, White people are starting today. https://twitter.com/CDCgov/status/1121807666215518208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1121807666215518208&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood-news%2Fa27395271%2Fdont-wash-raw-chicken-according-to-cdc%2F According to Dr. Oz, we should “definitely not” wash our chicken because you’ll “spray the salmonella all over the kitchen” when the heat from the oven or stove would have killed it in the first place. “You’re not killing salmonella with water,” he said. “There’s no benefit. Save some lives here. Let’s make that our anthem this summer. No more washing chicken.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BxuZeQ2B2K0/ Not only does the health expert instruct us to stop washing our chicken, he said he only uses water to wash his buttocks and says he spits on his washcloth before wiping. Hmph. (He talks about it around the 22:00). Needless to say, Black Twitter wasn’t feeling it, and collectively agreed, “hell to the nah to the nah nah.” Full interview, below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkw8Du6grzA&t=58s