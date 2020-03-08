CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Make your own hand sanitizer

Research scientist at work

Source: Tom Grill / Getty 

With all of the worry about the Coronavirus, Here’s  how to make your own hand sanitizer if your favorite store is out!

 

Ingredients:

Alcohol (at least 91%)

Aloe Vera Gel

Essential Oils

Instructions:

 

Fill small bottle 1/4 full with the alcohol

Fill remaining bottle with Aloe Vera Gel

Add essential oil drops

Mix well

 

remember the best defense Is to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 secs!

Dr. Oz Said We Shouldn’t Wash Our Chicken & Black Twitter Agrees, ‘Nah’

14 photos Launch gallery

Dr. Oz Said We Shouldn’t Wash Our Chicken & Black Twitter Agrees, ‘Nah’

Continue reading Dr. Oz Said We Shouldn’t Wash Our Chicken & Black Twitter Agrees, ‘Nah’

Dr. Oz Said We Shouldn’t Wash Our Chicken & Black Twitter Agrees, ‘Nah’

[caption id="attachment_3027593" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] Dr. Oz visited The Breakfast Club this morning and reiterated the CDC’s message that you shouldn’t wash your chicken. Yes, White people are starting today.  https://twitter.com/CDCgov/status/1121807666215518208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1121807666215518208&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood-news%2Fa27395271%2Fdont-wash-raw-chicken-according-to-cdc%2F According to Dr. Oz, we should “definitely not” wash our chicken because you’ll “spray the salmonella all over the kitchen” when the heat from the oven or stove would have killed it in the first place. “You’re not killing salmonella with water,” he said. “There’s no benefit. Save some lives here. Let’s make that our anthem this summer. No more washing chicken.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BxuZeQ2B2K0/ Not only does the health expert instruct us to stop washing our chicken, he said he only uses water to wash his buttocks and says he spits on his washcloth before wiping. Hmph. (He talks about it around the 22:00). Needless to say, Black Twitter wasn’t feeling it, and collectively agreed, “hell to the nah to the nah nah.” Full interview, below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkw8Du6grzA&t=58s

Make your own hand sanitizer  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Trending
Trending
Cincinnati Rapper Santino Corleon Talks Being Featured On…
 17 hours ago
03.07.20
This Is How You Stunt In Court And…
 3 days ago
03.05.20
Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine
 5 days ago
03.03.20
12 items
Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Trailer Has Creepy Destiny’s Child…
 1 week ago
02.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close