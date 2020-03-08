With all of the worry about the Coronavirus, Here’s how to make your own hand sanitizer if your favorite store is out!
Ingredients:
Alcohol (at least 91%)
Aloe Vera Gel
Essential Oils
Instructions:
Fill small bottle 1/4 full with the alcohol
Fill remaining bottle with Aloe Vera Gel
Add essential oil drops
Mix well
remember the best defense Is to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 secs!
Make your own hand sanitizer was originally published on rnbcincy.com