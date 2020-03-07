Five people in Ohio are being tested for possible exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus according to The Ohio Department of Health.

According to the department’s website, the five people under investigation (PUI) exhibited symptoms of respiratory illness and, within 14 days of symptoms starting, either traveled to China or been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.

The site did not say where the people are from or how they may have come in contact with the virus.

Since the outbreak, the Ohio Department of Health has tested nine other people and the results came back negative.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are more than 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of March 6.

There have been 19 deaths in the U.S.

Source: 10TV.com

Five Ohioans Tested For Exposure to Coronavirus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted March 7, 2020

