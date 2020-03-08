LIL BABY DONATES $150K TO HIS HIGH SCHOOL’S SCHOLARSHIP FUND

“From the time I left here to now, I’ve had a crazy journey,” Lil Baby told Billboard . “Just to be able to come back on a positive note and actually touch this ground again and see some of these faces again… I can’t even explain it. I was once in a state where I knew for sure I wasn’t ever coming back here. To be able to come, give back and be something, and perform for children, that means everything to me.”

The initiative was launched alongside the support of Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation, Quality Control, Wolfpack Global, and Motown Records who titled the scholarship fund after the rapper’s latest album.

“A majority of the students in these neighborhoods, when they have good grades most of them don’t have support. They don’t have a family who can afford to [send them] to a good college or the college they want to go to,” he added.

source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: