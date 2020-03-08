Chamillionaire Invests In Young Houston Woman’s New Sauce Business

chamillionaire emerges just in time to restore our faith in the leaders of the culture.

With all the negative things that you hear about Hip-Hop artists, it is good to hear about a real live angel of an emcee.

Chamillionaire emerges just in time to restore our faith in the leaders of the culture. The GRAMMY award-winning rapper has spread his angel wings all over 16-year-old, Tyla-Simone Crayton.

Crayton has ventured into the condiment arena, creating Sienna Sauce.

At 16, Tyla is young, but she is quite seasoned as an entrepreneur.

She launched her food company in 2017 as a home-based business. Her main product was the Sienna Sauce that has taken the world by storm.

By the next year, Tyla’s tasty dressing was named the “Best Sauce” at the Sauce-A-Holic Fest.

