Trinidad Authorities Shocked By Nicki’s Husband Sex Offender Status

Nicki Minaj’s hometown was shocked to hear about her husband’s recently dismissed case.

As previously Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was arrested on March 4 for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Charges against the 41-year old for not registering in the state have since been dismissed.

But now the whole mess is causing some major problems for Nicki in her hometown of Trinidad and Tobago.

According to Loop T&T, Trinidad and Tobago authorities were shocked to learn about Nicki’s husband’s sex offender status.

The rapper and her husband recently made a visit to Trinidad and Tobago in February, for the nation’s annual Carnival celebration.

Not only did the pair join in on the festivities, but they also surprised students of the St. Jude’s Home for Girls. Nicki donated $25,000 and also revealed other plans she has for her hometown.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Director of Public Information, Janine Kava reportedly told Loop T&T that Petty failed to notify U.S. authorities about traveling outside of the country.

“Federal law requires registered sex offenders to notify the state in which they are registered of any international travel 21 days prior to traveling,” Kava said.

According to the law in Trinidad and Tobago, “sex offenders convicted in other countries are required to report to a police station in Trinidad within 48 hours of their entry into the country if they intend to stay beyond two days.”

It is unclear if Petty reported his presence to authorities in the country, but he is not expected to face any charges in Trinidad and Tobago.