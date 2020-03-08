CLOSE
Nelly’s Cousin Guilty Of Scamming $250K Out Of Baltimore Raven’s Player

Nelly’s cousin and one-time partner in his Vokal and Apple Bottoms clothing lines, Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, has just admitted to defrauding Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.
(AllHipHop News) Nelly don’t be upset. We all got one of those types of cousins… been trying to shake Dey Dey for about a year now…

Nelly’s cousin and one-time partner in his Vokal and Apple Bottoms clothing lines, Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, has just admitted to defrauding Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr out of $250,000, thusly committing one felony count of wire fraud.

Martin misrepresented himself as one of the owners of Famous Nobodys, a fashion design and retail company really owned by Gary Gonzalez and Christian Vazquez.

The brand, according to theundefeated.com, became most noted for dressing famous ballers like Carmelo Anthony (as Christian Vazquez is his brother-n-love) and staple sports brands like Starter producing customized major league apparel.

In this case, the St. Louie entrepreneur claimed his ownership in the clothing line was through a holding company called NUCO Group Holdings.

