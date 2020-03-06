Blac Chyna Has Some Concerns When It Comes To Baby Daddy Rob Kardashian

As indicated by reports Blac Chyna utilized Rob Kardashian’s emotional well-being issues against him, asserting he’s amazingly discouraged and has revealed to her he needs to kill himself. Chyna said Rob is so reluctant to go out that any outside exercises for Dream are taken care of by caretakers or family members.

Chyna additionally said she hasn’t seen Rob, face to face, multiple occasions since 2017, making co-child rearing almost unthinkable.