A man was shot and killed in Avondale. When will this violence stop. I’m sick of seeing young black folks dying.
Via Fox19
Officers responded about 6:15 a.m when they received reports a man was shot and not breathing. Police said fire crews found the victim shot multiple times and were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No suspect information is available, police said. If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
Cincinnati: Man Killed In Avondale Shooting! was originally published on rnbcincy.com
