OHIO: Oak Hills On Lockdown Today A Student Brought A BB Gun To School

A student brought a BB gun to school that prompted the school to be shut down today. Let’s continue to pray for our youth!

Via FOX19

Officers responded to the school on Ebeneezer Road about 7:30 a.m., Green Township police said. “A student was removed from campus prior to school starting this morning,” Principal Travis Hunt wrote in a notification to parents. “Other students reported that he had shown them a weapon, which police say was a BB gun. Staff security personnel and district safety advisor Bart West located the student immediately, the school was put on lockdown and local law enforcement units were called to campus.