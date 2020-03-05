CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

OHIO: Oak Hills On Lockdown Today A Student Brought A BB Gun To School

 A student brought a BB gun to school that prompted the school to be shut down today. Let’s continue to pray for our youth!

Via FOX19

Officers responded to the school on Ebeneezer Road about 7:30 a.m., Green Township police said. “A student was removed from campus prior to school starting this morning,” Principal Travis Hunt wrote in a notification to parents. “Other students reported that he had shown them a weapon, which police say was a BB gun. Staff security personnel and district safety advisor Bart West located the student immediately, the school was put on lockdown and local law enforcement units were called to campus.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

OHIO: Oak Hills On Lockdown Today A Student Brought A BB Gun To School  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine
 2 days ago
03.03.20
12 items
Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Trailer Has Creepy Destiny’s Child…
 7 days ago
02.27.20
15 items
#BlackInkCrew: Following His Painting Being Stolen, Ceaser Decides…
 1 week ago
02.27.20
10 items
“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back…
 1 week ago
02.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close