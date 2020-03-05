LeBron James Inks Endorsement Deal With AT&T TV!

At this point, you can’t do anything but respect LeBron James. Aside from being a powerhouse on the basketball court, LeBron is an all around charismatic talent. From acting in commercials and movies, to helping educating our youth and preparing them for better futures, the man is truly unstoppable.

With that being said, LeBron continues to collect his coins, making financially savvy business moves and strategic partnerships. Most recently, he inked a multiyear endorsement deal with one of the world’s largest communication companies, AT&T.

LeBron will aid in launching At&T’s new streaming service, AT&T TV! He will be in good company with other celebs like Missy Elliott and Tracy Morgan. All will be featured in advertising campaigns to help drive subscriptions.

What is remarkable about LeBron is his genuine giving heart. Not only did he secure the bag for himself, as part of the endorsement deal, he made sure his IPromise Village would benefit as well. AT&T will allocate technology and offer other resources to the residents.

If you haven’t heard, the IPromise Village offers transitional housing to the families with students who attend James’ I Promise school in Akron, Ohio.

“To have one of the biggest communications companies in the world believe in my kids and the work we’re doing to uplift families is incredible,” James stated in a press release.

LeBron has a pretty impressive list of companies that endorse him. AT&T will join the likes of Nike, Coca-Cola, Walmart, and General Motors who all also endorse him.

Check out the AT&T ad featuring LeBron below and see him mention our beloved Buckeyes!

Written By: Breeze Posted 11 hours ago

