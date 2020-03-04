CLOSE
Hitmaka AkA Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn’t Have Bad Record Deal

Megan claims 1501 won’t allow her to drop any new tunes, because she wants to tweak her deal — and Yung Berg says Meg shouldn’t have signed the contract if she didn’t like what was in it.
Yung Berg’s seeing things from the other side now — he’s rebranded himself as a producer called Hitmaka and is the VP of A&R at Atlantic Records — and explains why it’s super important for young artists to pour over the paperwork before signing the dotted line.

Megan says she was about 20 years old when she signed a contract with 1501 and wasn’t aware of a lot of clauses in it until she started getting managed by Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation.
Megan shouldn’t be using youth as an excuse, Yung Berg says, because the music industry is big business, and there’s no love lost for anyone.Does Yung Berg have a point or does Megan have a case?

