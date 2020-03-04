Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and Trippie Redd Get Sued Over ‘Death’

Reginald Boyland, the man behind On The Strength Records, is suing DJ Paul over Trippie Redd’s track “Death” … which dropped last November. Confused? Let us explain.

Boyland says, in legal docs obtained by TMZ, “Death” sampled DJ Paul’s famous 1997 “Hit a Mutha****a.” Big mistake, according to Boyland, because he claims Paul no longer owns the rights to ‘Hit.’

In the suit, Boyland says he got rights to the song in a 2015 settlement with Paul. He had sued DJP claiming ‘Hit’ sampled his track, “Pimps In The House.”

Fast-forward to Trippie Redd’s “Death” — and Boyland’s now calling out Trippie for never getting permission from him to sample ‘Hit.’