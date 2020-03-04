50 Cent Announces Pop Smoke Album Release Date

Just weeks after the tragic murder of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, it was announced that a posthumous album would be released with 50 Cent as the executive producer.

The legend has already recruited Roddy Ricch to the project, and he’s also waiting for a reply from Drake. Revealing further details regarding the upcoming body of work, Fiddy has officially informed us of when we can expect to hear the complete thing.

“Set for release in May,” wrote 50 Cent on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Pop Smoke wearing scarves to mask their faces. “Oh yeah @postmalone i’m gonna hit ya phone, i need you on this,” he added, hereby calling on one of the world’s biggest superstars to complement the gritty sounds of Pop Smoke.

Some fans have been critical of the artists 50 Cent has been summoning for the album, noting that Pop Smoke was not the type of artist to collaborate with Post Malone types. Fif battled back against them, reassuring everybody that he’s on top of things.

“Trust my judgement i know what i’m doing,” he wrote in a comment.

With the first-ever posthumous Pop Smoke album arriving in May, it’s time for 50 Cent and all of the other artists involved to hunker down and make this a masterpiece. That’s what Pop would have wanted.

