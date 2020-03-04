CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: Crash Causes Long Traffic Delay This Morning

If you were wondering why it was so much traffic this morning? It’s because there was an accident on northbound Interstate 71/75.

Via FOX19

A crash on the lower deck of the Brent Spence Bridge caused delays over an hour for drivers in northern Kentucky during the morning commute Wednesday. The right two lanes of northbound Interstate 71/75 were blocked for about 30 minutes after the crash was reported about 7:40 a.m. Delays peaked at 79 minutes for motorists heading from Florence to the bridge.

Cincinnati: Crash Causes Long Traffic Delay This Morning  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

