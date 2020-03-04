Carl Crawford Addresses Label Drama In New Interview: “It’s A Whole Lie”

The war of words between 1501 Certified and the rest of the world regarding Megan Thee Stallion‘s allegations of bad faith have taken another turn.

A day after a judge granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) for Megan against 1501, 1501 Certified CEO Carl Crawford spoke to Billboard in a lengthy interview proclaiming that the allegations labeled against him are false.

Here are a few excerpts.

On Her Contract:

“Let’s talk about your contract. It’s a great contract for a first-timer. What contract gives parts of their masters and 40% royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists’ first contracts, and let’s compare it to what Megan got… I guarantee they won’t ever show you that.”

“She got the dude [T. Farris] right up under her. He’s the snake. He did the contract. They had the lawyers. How didn’t you read your contract? She signed two contacts. You signed one with me and 300 [Entertainment]. You mean to tell me, you, your mama and your lawyer didn’t read over that stuff every time? Stop lying. You wasn’t 20, you were 23 years old. You was a grown up. You’re just a liar.”

“How she been paid $15,000? As soon as we signed to 300, I wrote her a check for $50,000, and it’s signed with her name on the check. We can show you the proof. That’s another thing — I got all my receipts. They know it. I got all the receipts. We gave her a $10,000 advance when we first signed her and gave it to her mother. I don’t know what happened [with that]. 300 gave us a $200,000 check when we first signed. I gave her $50,000 of it. I didn’t have to give her that. That was mine at the time.

And we never told her “no” a day in our lives. She just got on some real hating s–t or whatever and just didn’t want me around. How can I be mean to you? I never was around you. I didn’t do nothing. You barely saw me.”

On Roc Nation:

“Their real plan was to get you out of my contract so they can sign you to Roc Nation. That’s all they want to do. We gave this girl a 60-40 split. Now go ask the artist about that. She got parts of her masters [the] first time. You think Jay-Z would have gave her part of her masters on her first deal with Roc Nation? F–k no. Then, she’s getting $100,000 a show and she don’t want to pay up. That’s what the issue was about. She signed with Roc Nation in August and decided she didn’t wanna pay me no more.

They’re using that as a strong-arm tactic so that I can renegotiate the contract. They’re holding the money, and they haven’t paid me since August. She done over 15 shows. Y’all do the math. She gets $100,000 a show. She owe me, and I haven’t recouped almost $2 million that we spent on her, building her up so that Roc Nation would wanna come [around]. Where was Roc Nation at when we was grinding and riding around on them backstreets? Roc Nation was nowhere to be found.

Soon as we spent our money, blow it up, now all of a sudden, these strangers and people you just met — they introduce you to Beyoncé and now we the devil? We were just the angels sent from the sky. Now, we’re the devil just because Jay-Z saved you. You’re so fake.”

On The Terms Of Her Contract:

“Well, we did a 360 deal where it was a 70-30. The reason why it was a 70-30 was because we gave up so much. We gave up part of her masters right now, we gave her a 60-40 split. That’s why we got so much on that side. We knew we did some stuff that people don’t do.

This is how I was getting in the business. This is how I got her to sign with us — because I wanted to make sure we overdo it, that way we can get her. So she got a great deal. She’s just over there with Roc Nation, and she’s mad because somebody said something bad about her one time. She acting like people can’t speak their truth — like she’s the only one that have a truth. If you watch her in her interviews, she looks like a little kid that’s just being silly. It’s like she’s not even taking it serious. Look at it. Everybody knows. She looks so silly telling everybody I didn’t do nothing here in Houston, TX when we sat here and watched it from day one. She’s such a fraud.

The rest of the world can get mad at me, but they’re not in Houston. They don’t know how it started. They just call me bitter, but put it this way to your little 8 million followers that don’t give a f–k about me anyway, if somebody comes and tries to take your s–t, you gonna fight back too. It wasn’t no renegotiation, it was take this or else. That’s why the beef started.”

You can read the full interview here.

