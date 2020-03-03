CLOSE
Cincinnati: Car Crashes Into A House In East Walnut Hills

A car crashed into a house in East Walnut Hills… This is one of the reasons I would not want to live by close to a street! Right now it’s still under investigation.

Via FOX19

Two people were hospitalized after a stolen vehicle they were in crashed into an East Walnut Hills home early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said. The incident was reported in the 1700 block of East McMillan Street at about 1:30 a.m.  The people taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center have non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Residents were inside the home at the time, but they were not hurt, police said.

