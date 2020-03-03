A car crashed into a house in East Walnut Hills… This is one of the reasons I would not want to live by close to a street! Right now it’s still under investigation.

Via FOX19 Two people were hospitalized after a stolen vehicle they were in crashed into an East Walnut Hills home early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said. The incident was reported in the 1700 block of East McMillan Street at about 1:30 a.m. The people taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center have non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Residents were inside the home at the time, but they were not hurt, police said.

Cincinnati: Car Crashes Into A House In East Walnut Hills was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 5 hours ago

