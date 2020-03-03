CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Kroger puts limits on sensitization, cold and flu product you can buy

Kroger is putting a limit on how many sanitation and cold and flu products you can purchase.

The coronavirus has triggered many people and has stirred up a high demand for these products, such as hand sanitizer, face mask and non-perishable items.

Since Monday, if you go to the Kroger website a statement is ribboned on the top of the screen:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
12 items
Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Trailer Has Creepy Destiny’s Child…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
15 items
#BlackInkCrew: Following His Painting Being Stolen, Ceaser Decides…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
10 items
“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back…
 6 days ago
02.27.20
10 items
Melyssa Ford Checks Cucumber Intercourse Expert Alexis Skyy…
 6 days ago
02.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close