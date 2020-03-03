Kroger puts limits on sensitization, cold and flu product you can buy

Kroger is putting a limit on how many sanitation and cold and flu products you can purchase.

The coronavirus has triggered many people and has stirred up a high demand for these products, such as hand sanitizer, face mask and non-perishable items.

Since Monday, if you go to the Kroger website a statement is ribboned on the top of the screen:

“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu-related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery.” It is not known if the company has put limits on items from only online sales or if it is the same policy in-store. Kroger is the first retail store to place a limit on these products. Currently, the coronavirus has affected 100 people in the U.S., and six of those people have died. WLWT quoted the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on Monday saying, “Caution is appropriate, preparedness is appropriate, panic is not.” (Source)

