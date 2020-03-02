Boxer Deontay Wilder Tells Fans “Your King Is Here, The War Has Just Begun” As He Reiterates Wanting Rematch With Tyson Fury

DEONTAY WILDER MAY STILL BE UNCONSCIOUS

Former WBC champion, Deontay Wilder returns to social media following his recent loss in a dominating seventh-round bout to Tyson Fury last weekend (Feb. 22nd). On Friday (Feb. 28th), Deontay Wilder shared a video thanking his supporters, while promising the war is just getting started. Wilder begins,

“Hello, my people. My Bomb Squad army. My Bomb Squad nation. To all my loved ones around the world. I just want to let you know that I am here. Your king is here, and we ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun.”

“I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king. They can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I am a king that will never give up. I am a king that will fight to the death. And if anyone doesn’t understand that, they don’t understand what it is to go to war. Don’t understand what it is to fight.”

He ends his message promising to regain his heavyweight championship from Fury.

“We will rise again. We will retain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. Your king is in great spirit, and we will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

“I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love, to all my people.”

