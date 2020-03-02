Offset’s Making His Acting Debut On “NCISLA” This Weekend

CBS announced that he’d be making an appearance on this week’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles while also revealing the Migos member would be debuting a new solo track called, “Danger.”

The episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is called “Alsiyadun” with Offset depicting the character of Kadri Kashan Khan, “an undercover CIA Officer working for years in the Sinai Peninsula to embed himself with the local tribes by smuggling contraband so that he can monitoring terrorist and weapons movements in that region.”

LL Cool J, who stars in the show, explained that Offset initially reached out to get involved with the show. For LL, it was important that Offset, who dons a fake beard in the episode, wasn’t typecasted. Offset also stated that, much like in rap, he does his own stunts.

“I didn’t want to come into acting and be put in this category of, you can be the bad guy all the time,” he said. “I wanted to be able to show that I can do anything someone sets in front of me.”