CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Vehicle crashes into Western Hills store front and robs the store

A vehicle crashed into a Footaction this morning around 6:30 am, Monday.

Cincinnati police are now investigating a “Smash n’ grab” burglary, according to FOX 19.

The incident took place at Footaction USA in the Western Hills Plaza on Glenway Avenue.

Three suspects stole five to six pairs of shoes, then fled the scene.

Reporter Lauren Minor tweeted a picture from the scene, and an SUV can be seen.

Police are still reviewing security footage, but there were no reports of injuries.

Details are still developing if anyone has any information, please contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

 (Source)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
12 items
Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Trailer Has Creepy Destiny’s Child…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
15 items
#BlackInkCrew: Following His Painting Being Stolen, Ceaser Decides…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
10 items
“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
10 items
Melyssa Ford Checks Cucumber Intercourse Expert Alexis Skyy…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close