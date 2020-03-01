Free Egg McMuffins on Monday March 2nd

On Monday March 2, McDonald’s fast food restaurant have announced that they will give away free egg McMuffins to celebrate ‘National Egg McMuffin Day’
In order to take advantage of this offer, customers need to download the mobile app and redeem between 6am and 10:30am Monday March 2, 2020.
Will this be another fast food war craze?
Wendy’s announced that they will bring back their popular breakfast menu starting Monday March 2, 2020 as well.
