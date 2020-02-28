CLOSE
Cincinnati: 13 Year Old Girl Says Man Followed Her Onto The Bus

Parents, please make sure you are talking to your children before and when they get home from school… A 13-year-old girl said a man followed her on the bus until she got off for school… That is pretty scary and creepy at the same time. Kids please be aware of your surroundings at all times if something doesn’t feel right please say something.

Via FOX19

The mother, who preferred to remain anonymous, says the man got on the bus at Reading Road and California Avenue in Bond Hill around 8:30 a.m. and began to behave strangely toward her daughter.  “She said he was staring at her on the bus, but he never said anything until she got off the bus,” the mother told FOX19 NOW. The girl reported to police the man began to follow her off the bus in Over-the-Rhine and ask her personal questions.

