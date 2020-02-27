Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Help Fight Childhood Cancer: Become a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020

Source: StJude Hospital / StJude Hospital

 

Become a “Partner In Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer. Put your gift on a credit card and you’ll get the THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES t-shirt.

 

Donate Button

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

DONATE HERE or call  1-800-411-9898 to give!

 

The Latest:

Help Fight Childhood Cancer: Become a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Hospital  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
12 items
Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Trailer Has Creepy Destiny’s Child…
 9 hours ago
02.27.20
15 items
#BlackInkCrew: Following His Painting Being Stolen, Ceaser Decides…
 18 hours ago
02.27.20
10 items
“Trini To Di Bone”: Nicki Minaj Goes Back…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
10 items
Melyssa Ford Checks Cucumber Intercourse Expert Alexis Skyy…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close