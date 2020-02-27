Tamaya Dennard makes first comment following her arrest

Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard thanked supporters in her first comments following her arrest on federal charges.

Dennard is accused of bribery, attempted extortion and honest services wire fraud, according to court records unsealed Tuesday.

She posted a statement on her Facebook page Wednesday to let everyone know that she is “alright.”

Dennard wrote that messages, prayers, and hugs have helped her, “more than you can imagine.”

“Going through hard times have (sic) a way of revealing things both about yourself and others. Thank you to everyone who have (sic) made a conscious decision to allow me due process before casting judgment. Judgment is so easy. Thank you to everyone who believes in and affirms my goodness,” Dennard wrote.

She concluded the post with #BendButDontBreak.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 7 hours ago

