Dontarius Caldwell: Viral Aiken Student Credits His Sister For Kind Deed

The young man by the name of Dontarius Calwell who did a good deed for a blind older woman credits his sister.

Via Fox19 

“We was at the bus stop,” Dyamond said. “I told Dontarius to help her, and he did.” Dontarius recounts the deed: “I said, ‘Hey ma’am, do you need some help?’ She said, ‘Yeah.’ I gave her my hand, she gave he hers, and we cross the street.” They didn’t exchange names, he says. The woman said a simple ‘thank you,’ and then they parted ways.

Dontarius Caldwell: Viral Aiken Student Credits His Sister For Kind Deed  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

