Contest: Register to Win Tickets to the Millennium Tour April 25th at Heritage Bank Center

101.1 THE WIZ HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE MILLENNIUM TOUR BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE LAW OFFICES OF BLAKE MAISLIN! GOING DOWN SATURDAY APRIL 25TH 2020 AT THE HERITAGE BANK CENTER.

ENTER BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO BE IN THE BUILDING TO SEE OMARION, BOW WOW, SOULJA BOY, PRETTY RICKEY, THE YING YANG TWINS, LLOYD, SAMMIE AND ASHANTI. ESIGN TERMS MAY APPLY.

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: