Wendy’s Breakfast Menu Now Available All Over Central Ohio!

A local favorite has managed to change the game once again. Wendy’s restaurants are more like hometown hero’s in the state of Ohio. With the first Wendy’s being founded in Dublin, Ohio by Dave Thomas in 1969, it hits different around these parts.

Now Wendy’s has finally launched its breakfast menu in Columbus and as a special treat, we can enjoy the homestyle breakfast, a week ahead of the national roll out date.

According to Wendy’s, all Columbus market locations are now serving breakfast. And if you have not had the opportunity to try out Wendy’s breakfast, you are in for a treat.

The breakfast menu will include items like the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and the Breakfast Baconator. Check out the new breakfast in town at your local Wendy’s today!

