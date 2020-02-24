20 years ago in the year 2000 a young lady by the name of Jill Scott from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania went into a studio to introduce herself to the world musically and the results were ‘Who Is Jill Scott’. An album that earned Jill Scott several Grammy nominations and that eventually launched her into being a Grammy Award winning artist.

Last night at The 51st NAACP Image Awards Jill Scott was recognized for her phenomenal introduction and in return to celebrated the 20th year anniversary of ‘Who Is Jill Scott’ , the now actress, singer, song writer, Jill Scott graced the NAACP Image Awards stage to slay her award winning freshman album by performing “Do You Remember” and “Is It The Way” and asking the crowd do they now know who Jill Scott is.

See Jill Scott’s live performance during The 51st NAACP Image Awards below.

Jill Scott Slays ‘Who Is Jill Scott’ at The 51st NAACP Image Awards was originally published on wzakcleveland.com