51st NAACP Image Awards Winners Recap ‘Just Mercy’ !! [VIDEO]

People complain about the exclusion of people of color in awards shows such as the Oscars and Grammy’s. But in order to bring about change we must support what we have put together ourselves to honor ourselves in just an illustrious fashion, if not more, then any other awards show we seek inclusion to.

And this years NAACP Image Awards has proven why our exclusion is worthy of inclusion as ‘Just Mercy’ ruled the night.

Last nights 2020 star studded 51st NAACP Image Awards was absolutely phenomenal!! NAACP Image Awards did not skip a beat as they honored/celebrated the magnificent works in entertainment by people of color.

Rihanna gave an extremely impactful acceptance speech by being honored with the Presidents Award.

Complete list of 51st NAACP Image Awards Winners below

Overall

Entertainer of the Year: Lizzo

Motion Pictures

Outstanding Motion Picture: “Just Mercy”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Michael B. Jordan, “Just Mercy”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Marsai Martin, “Little”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Marsai Martin, “Little”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: “Just Mercy”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: “Dolemite Is My Name”

Television

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Black-ish”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Deon Cole, “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Marsai Martin, “Black-ish”

Outstanding Drama Series: “Greenleaf”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Omari Hardwick, “Power”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Harold Perrineau, “Claws”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Lynn Whitfield, “Greenleaf”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: “When They See Us”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special: Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special: Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): “Unsung”

Outstanding Talk Series: “Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show: “Rhythm + Flow”

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special): “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”

Outstanding Children’s Program: “Family Reunion”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–series): Marsai Martin, “Black-ish”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Jada Pinkett Smith, “Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud”

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series: Kelly Rowland, “American Soul”

Recording

Outstanding Album: “Homecoming: The Live Album,” Beyoncé

Outstanding New Artist: Lil Nas X

Outstanding Male Artist: Bruno Mars

Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé

Outstanding Song – Traditional: “Spirit,” Beyoncé

Outstanding Song – Contemporary: “Before I Let Go,” Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration: “Brown Skin Girl” Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé and WizKiD

Outstanding Jazz Album: “Love & Liberation,” Jazzmeia Horn

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary): “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: “Juice,” Lizzo

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: “The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé with Various Artists

Literature

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction: “The Revisioners,” Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction: “The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations,” Toni Morrison

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author: “I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer,” Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography: “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say),” Elaine Welteroth

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional: “Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America,” Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry: “Felon: Poems,” Reginald Dwayne Betts

Outstanding Literary Work – Children: “Sulwe,” Lupita Nyong’o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens: “Around Harvard Square,” C.J. Farley

Directing

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Anya Adams, “Glow”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “Power”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television): Rashid Johnson, “Native Son”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film): Chiwetel Ejiofor, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”

Writing

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: “The Good Place,” Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Truth Be Told”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television): Suzan-Lori Parks, “Native Son”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film): Jordan Peele, “Us”

Animated or CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Motion Picture): James Earl Jones, “The Lion King”

Documentary

Outstanding Documentary (Film): “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special): “Hitsville: The Making of Motown”

51st NAACP Image Awards Winners Recap ‘Just Mercy’ !! [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com