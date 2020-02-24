CLOSE
Cincinnati: Teen Shot In The Buttocks In Avondale!!!

A 16-year-old young man was shot in Avondale in the Buttocks.

Via Fox19 

The teen told first responders he was standing on the corner of Reading Road near Glenwood Avenue when he was shot once in the buttocks at 11:07 p.m., police said. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury, they said. More than 30 gunshots were detected by ShotSpotter, according to police.

Cincinnati: Teen Shot In The Buttocks In Avondale!!!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Photos
