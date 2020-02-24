44 People Displaced by Apartment Fire in East Price Hill

44 residents are displaced after a fire in East Price Hill apartments on Grand Avenue on Saturday morning.

24 of those 44 are children, according to City Beat.

The fire started in a dumpster on the side of the complex and spread to the building.

67 firefighters were called the scene and reported no injuries.

Unfortunately, the fire caused $75,000 worth of damage and residents are not able to go back to their homes at the moment.

Shelters are expected to be set up soon; until then, Greater Cincinnati- Dayton Region Red Cross is currently working with 35 residents from the apartment complex.

City Beat reports, for those who need help from the Red Cross, should call 513-579-3000.

