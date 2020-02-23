West Side fire displaces multiple people

A Saturday morning fire at 975 Grand Ave. displaces 44 people and caused a estimated $75,000 of damaged according to Cincinnati Fire officials.
Red Cross set up a shelter at The Price Hill Rec Center for those displaced. The fire was determined to be started from a child playing with a lighter.
