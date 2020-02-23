CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

West Side fire displaces multiple people

Downtown Cincinnati

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One 

A Saturday morning fire at 975 Grand Ave. displaces 44 people and caused a estimated $75,000 of damaged according to Cincinnati Fire officials.

Red Cross set up a shelter at The Price Hill Rec Center for those displaced. The fire was determined to be started from a child playing with a lighter.

 

Closing the Health Gap

Closing The Health Gap Expo

6 photos Launch gallery

Closing The Health Gap Expo

Continue reading Closing The Health Gap Expo

Closing The Health Gap Expo

West Side fire displaces multiple people  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Videos
Latest
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts 16th Birthday Party For His Son Christian Casey Combs
Diddy and Sons Officially Announce ‘Making The Band’…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
AFROPUNK Festival - Day 2
What Has SZA’s Pissed Off?
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu Reacts To Selling Out Her Vagina-Scented…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Lil Boosie Press Conference
Planet Fitness Admits Boosie Was Kicked Out Of…
 1 day ago
02.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close